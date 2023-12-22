GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) protest demanding adequate compensation for oil spill victims

They also want the government to take action against other firms besides CPCL that were equally responsible for the oil spill and make them give compensation to the affected

December 22, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cadre of CPI(M), North Chennai district unit, holding the demonstration outside the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited premises in Manali on Friday.

Cadre of CPI(M), North Chennai district unit, holding the demonstration outside the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited premises in Manali on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The cadre of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Friday held a demonstration in Manali demanding adequate compensation to those affected by the oil spill from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, oil mixed with drain/floodwater was observed in Ernavur, which made its way till Ennore Creek and Buckingham Canal. Traces of oil were also seen in the coastal waters close to the Kosathalaiyar river mouth on December 10. This resulted in the loss to livelihood of fishermen, and 6,700 houses were affected by oil contaminated floodwater.

Under such circumstances, the cadre of CPI(M), North Chennai district unit, gathered outside the CPCL premises in Manali and staged a demonstration demanding adequate compensation be given to those affected.

R. Jayaraman, secretary of the unit, said at least 10,000 people and their families had been affected, but compensation had been confirmed for only 2,000. He said the authorities should conduct a proper assessment on the affected localities and give due compensation to everyone affected, after calculating individual losses.

The protestors wanted the government to take action against other firms besides CPCL that were equally responsible for the oil spill and make them give compensation to the affected.

