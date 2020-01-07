Chennai

CPI(M) MP wins literary award

CPI (M) MP and Sahitya Akademi winner Su. Venkatesan has been selected for the Iyal award-2019 of the Canada-based Tamil Literary Garden, an organisation dedicated to the promotion of Tamil internationally.

“I deem it a great honour to my literary journey,” said Mr. Venkatesan, who was elected from the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

His first novel Kaaval Kottam, tracing an unique security system that prevailed in Madurai six hundred years ago, won the Sahitya Akademi award in 2011. A sub-plot of the novel was made into a film Aravaan.

His second novel Velpaari was serialised in the Tamil weekly Anandavikatan. and It depicted the story of the philanthropist Tamil chieftain Pari.

A announcement by the Tamil Literary Garden said the award ceremony will would be held in Toronto in June.

