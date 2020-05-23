Chennai

CPI(M) leaders meet Chief Secretary on COVID-19 related issues

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan and Politburo member G. Ramakrishnan met Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam at the Secretariat on Friday and presented a memorandum highlighting a slew of measures needed to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

The representation had sought for including MLAs, MPs and NGOs in COVID relief measures in Chennai and other districts, as well as involving elected local body representatives.

It also called for creating more infrastructure for COVID-19 related treatment and providing quality food for patients, procurement of masks from self help groups and not to levy fines on those not wearing masks and resolving the issue of migrant workers, among others.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Balakrishnan said the Chief Secretary had assured that the requests would be taken to the attention of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and necessary actions would be taken.

The Chief Secretary had pointed out that there are 20 lakh migrant workers in the State and about a lakh workers have been sent back and that there are issues like getting approval from home states and it would be resolved and by month-end most of them would be sent back, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan also claimed that assurance was given on granting permission for autorickshaws to ply in Chennai and also for opening salons in urban areas.

