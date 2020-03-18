Chennai

CPI(M) events postponed

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the party was postponing all events in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak and urged Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary precautions to protect the people of Tamil Nadu against the pandemic.

In a statement, Balakrishnan said that it is just not enough to close down schools, colleges, theatres and malls alone. “There are concerns over whether the people with symptoms are being tested for the virus,” he said.

He further urged Tamil Nadu government to take best practices from the neighbhouring Kerala government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 1:38:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cpim-events-postponed/article31094387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY