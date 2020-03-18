CPI(M) events postponed

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that the party was postponing all events in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak and urged Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary precautions to protect the people of Tamil Nadu against the pandemic.
In a statement, Balakrishnan said that it is just not enough to close down schools, colleges, theatres and malls alone. “There are concerns over whether the people with symptoms are being tested for the virus,” he said.
He further urged Tamil Nadu government to take best practices from the neighbhouring Kerala government.
