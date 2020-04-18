CPI(M) demands ration supplies based on Aadhaar card

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take steps to distribute rice and other essential commodities based on Aadhaar card in the case of those who did not possess a ration card.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Balakrishnan recalled the judgment of the Madras High Court that Aadhaar could be used for the purpose of distributing rice and essential commodities to unorganised sector and migrant workers.
“In many places there is no stock of palm oil, rice and dhal. Take immediate action to keep adequate stock,” he requested.
Mr. Balakrishnan said though the government had announced that those who could not buy ration goods in March could buy them in April, ration shop employees had told consumers that they did not have any option for the arrangement. “Look into the issue,” he urged.
