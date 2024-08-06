GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) demands protection of street vendors’ rights

Published - August 06, 2024 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan on Tuesday demanded the State government to take initiatives to protect the rights of street vendors in urban areas such as Chennai during the implementation of beautification projects.

Speaking at the conference to protect the livelihood of street vendors, Mr. Balakrishnan said the State government should appoint an official to protect the livelihood of the street vendors. “The vending committees have been constituted in cities. But many street vendors have been evicted. The officials should ensure that the action to beautify cities does not violate the Street Vendors Act,” he said.

Pointing to the constitution of vending committees in various urban local bodies, he said the committees should finalise the vending zones and non-vending zones to protect the livelihood of street vendors.

CPI(M) Chennai Central District Secretary G. Selva said the eviction of street vendors in various parts of Chennai have affected the livelihood of many women who depend on street vending. “The street vendors sell products at affordable prices. The eviction of street vendors is expected to protect the interests of corporates. The eviction will not protect the poor. The police and civic agencies should follow the provision of the Street Vendors Act while regulating the vendors,” he said.

Over 60,000 street vendors in Chennai have been selling fruits, vegetables, flowers, and essential items in areas such as George Town, Purasawalkam, T. Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Royapuram, and various parts of the city. In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the civic officials and police have been evicting street vendors, he said.

