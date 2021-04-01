CPI(M) demands ICC report from Madras varsity V-C

The University had constituted an ICC following a complaint from a student against the head of the department

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary G. Selva has demanded that the University of Madras provide the report of the internal complaints committee (ICC) constituted to inquire into the complaint made by a woman student.

The University had constituted an ICC following a complaint from the student of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology against the head of the Department.

The student alleged that the professor had misbehaved with her when she and a few other male classmates sought an explanation as to why he had failed a few of them selectively.

The students staged a sit-in for three days following which they were suspended. The woman student preferred a police complaint against the professor. She claimed that the University had not responded to her complaint of misbehaviour.

The suspension resulted in several organisations staging a protest the next day. The affected woman sent a complaint to the University Grants Commission (UGC) as well.

Mr. Selva said when the students had approached the Registrar, he had told them that the ICC report had been received on March 23 and it would be brought to the attention of the Vice Chancellor (V-C).

“Till date, the ICC report has not been provided to the affected student. Even in private organisations the report must be given within a fortnight. It is over 15 days since the inquiry was conducted,” he said.

University V-C S. Gowri said the inquiry process had not been completed. “The process of inquiry and report is not over. Meanwhile, the suspension has been revoked and students will study and appear for examinations as usual. There is nothing to worry as we are for their welfare and career benefits [of the students],” he said.