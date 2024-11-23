 />

CPI(M) stages protest demanding CBI probe against Adani

The police detained the protesters as they did not get permission for the demonstration

Updated - November 23, 2024 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) cadre arguing with police personnel in Nungambakkam on Saturday.

The cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Saturday staged a protest seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the bribery allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. The cadre, led by CPI(M) district secretary Selva, gathered before Adani Group’s office in Nungambakkam and demanded the arrest of Mr. Adani and a CBI-led probe into the bribery and fraud allegations against him in the United States. The police detained the protesters as they did not get permission for the demonstration.

