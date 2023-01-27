ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) condemns police action preventing screening of banned documentary on PM Modi in Chennai

January 27, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The party has urged the Tamil Nadu government and the police to uphold the basic rights of people

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the police action against members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who tried to screen the banned documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government and the police to uphold the basic rights of people.

In a statement, State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Left and other democratic organisations planned to screen the documentary in various parts of the State and facilitate discussions on it. However, on Thursday, the police prevented the screening by DYFI and detained some of its members for watching the documentary on their mobile phones. The administration of the University of Madras had prevented members of the Students’ Federation of India from screening the documentary on the university campus as well. “These actions could not be justified in anyway,” he said.

While people of the country have the right to watch this documentary and come to a conclusion, the police and the educational institutions acted against it, he said.

