CPI(M) condemns Centre’s decision to reject Puducherry’s horizontal reservation proposal

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 19:31 IST

It would affect the 7.5% reservation policy implemented in Tamil Nadu and would affect students from backward community, K Balakrishnan said.

CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan strongly condemned the Union Home Ministry’s submission in the Madras High Court that it has rejected a resolution passed by the Puducherry Cabinet to give 10% horizontal reservation to government school students in medical admissions.

In a statement, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu has already enacted a law for 7.5% reservation to government school students in medical admission and cases on this issue are pending before the Madras High Court and the Centre might take a similar stance.

The Centre’s similar stance would affect the 7.5% reservation policy implemented in Tamil Nadu and would affect students from backward community. The BJP government’s stance is against social justice, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

According to him, it is certain that the people of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson to the BJP-AIADMK alliance and urged people to continue their fight to make Tamil Nadu free from NEET.