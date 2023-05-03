ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) blames Corporation for deaths of two persons

May 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blamed the Greater Chennai Corporation for the deaths of two persons and urged Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi to take strict action and enforce safety measures.

According to the statement, Janakavalli, 28, died during childbirth because of inadequate staff at the community hospital in Pulianthope on April 6. A petition was submitted on April 17 and M. Kotheeswaran, her husband, was assured that an investigation would be conducted. However, the statement alleges that no action had been taken in the matter. An official said a maternal death audit committee is formed to investigate such cases and that a gynaecologist was present during the delivery.

The CPI(M) also pointed to the death of N. Kanagaraj, 37, who was engaged in working on storm-water drains, died while handling a cutting machine. On April 13, Kanagaraj was cutting a rod and due to improper handling the machine hit his arm resulting in significant blood loss, claiming his life. The police have filed an FIR against the contractor who paid compensation to Kanagaraj’s family. 

 The CPI(M) said both Janakavalli and Kanagaraj belonged to the Scheduled Caste and urged strict action against those responsible for their deaths.

