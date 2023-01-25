CPI to boycott tea party hosted at Raj Bhavan for Republic Day celebrations

January 25, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VELLORE

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary R. Mutharasan said on Wednesday his party will boycott the tea party that will be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan for Republic Day celebrations “as he functions more as head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the State than as the Governor”.

Speaking to journalists in Vellore, Mr. Mutharasan said the party’s State unit received the invitation for the tea party from Tamil Nadu Governor. However, the party had decided to stay away from the party. “We are thankful for the good decision made by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan extending his support to Congress candidate for Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll, E.V.K.S. Elangovan,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s State president, K. Annamalai, Mr. Mutharasan said that initially, the BJP showed interest in contesting the byelection with Mr. Annamalai as its candidate. Later, the party backtracked and hid behind AIADMK, the main opposition party. The AIADMK supporters and voters should understand that the party had been kept divided into many factions by the BJP, hoping to get a foothold in the State. They should realise it and vote for the DMK-led alliance candidate. He said the Godhra riots in Gujarat happened when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State. Many lives, especially women and children belonging to minorities, were lost during the State-wide riots. That history cannot be changed, he said.

On Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC)‘s plan to acquire farming lands for new mines, Mr. Mutharasan said the Centre should compensate farmers adequately and should meet their demands before acquiring their land.