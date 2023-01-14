ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) MP leads sit in protest at SBI regional office

January 14, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

Mr. Venkatesan said he has already written to the bank management to postpone the examination which is scheduled to be held on the day of Pongal on Sunday.

Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) MP S.Venkatesan on Friday led a sit- in protest at the regional office of State Bank of India here demanding its examination for recruitment of clerks be postponed.

Mr. Venkatesan said he has already written to the bank management to postpone the examination which is scheduled to be held on the day of Pongal on Sunday. Many Tamils will be not able to attend the examination on the day and to get employment in the SBI.

Earlier, the cadre of CPI- M central committee took out a procession and laid a siege to the regional office. Later, Mr. Venkatesan and others met the Chief General Manager R. Radhakrishna and urged him to take immediate steps to postpone the examination.

Mr. Venkatesan continued the sit-in protest inside the office. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK MP Tamilachi Thangapandian joined him in the protest.

