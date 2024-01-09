CPI (M) joins protest by Periyakuppam residents against fertilizer plant

January 09, 2024 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of the CPI (M) on Monday joined hands with fishermen of Ennore demanding closure of the private fertilizer-manufacturing plant Coromandel International at Periyakuppam. Ammonia gas leaked from the pipeline used by the factory, on the night of December 26, 2023.

Families of the fishing community from 33 villages have also joined the protest started by the residents of Periyakuppam. Each day representatives of three villages sit in the protest. They have been staging the protest holding umbrellas and wearing rain coats, amidst pouring rains.

K. Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State secretary, said that nobody was against companies being set up. However, they should not be at the cost of human lives. This is the fourth leak from this company that has affected the residents of Ennore, he added.

R. Jayaraman, CPI(M) Ward Councillor, said that if the same leak had happened when the material was being downloaded from the ship, it would have been a catastrophe. To ensure the safety of human beings in Ennore, this company should be shifted elsewhere where there is no habitation nearby.

Velmurugan, a resident of Periyakuppam, said that the company was situated just 30 m from the sea. “If some natural disaster happens, the storage tanks would be the first to get affected. That would in turn cause another disaster. On the day of the accident which has been classified as a mild leak, the company did not come to help us in any manner. It was the local residents and the police that came to the rescue,” he said.

