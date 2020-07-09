Chennai

CPI (M) demands release of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday demanded the release of 129 Muslims (Tablighi Jamaat members) including 12 from Indonesia, France, Malaysia, Thailand, who made a pilgrimage to Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Balakrishnan said they were first lodged in Puzhal prison and subsequently shifted to Saidapet.

“The court has already granted them bail on the condition that they should inform their place of stay to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner. But they have been detained in jail against regulations of the detention camps,” Mr Balakrishnan said.

According to him, in other States they were either lodged in Haj Houses, private places, mosques or high commissionerate offices. “It seems that Tamil Nadu’s approach towards them is shaped by vendetta,” Mr Balakrishnan charged

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2020 12:25:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cpi-m-demands-release-of-foreign-tablighi-jamaat-members/article32026035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY