CPI (M) councillors demand discussion on civic issues at Council meeting

December 30, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Councillors belonging to the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have protested against the denial of permission to raise the civic issues related to monsoon rains during the recent Chennai Corporation Council meeting.

According to a press release, the CPI(M) councillors were not permitted to discuss the civic issues associated with north east monsoon during the recent council meeting. Of the 15 councillors who wanted to raise the civic issues during zero hour at the recent council meeting in December, only seven were permitted. There are four CPI(M) councillors in the Chennai Corporation Council. But CPI (M) councillors were not permitted to raise the issues during the recent meeting.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chennai district secretary G. Selva, has demanded more time for discussion about civic issues in Chennai during the corporation council meetings, the release said.