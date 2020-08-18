CPI (M) cadre stage protest demanding action against perpetrators of online abuse

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 13:38 IST

The protesters said there have been a number of abusive attacks on women journalists, but the police have not taken serious action

Cadre of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) staged a protest in front of the City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery, demanding action against those who spread abusive posts online, against women journalists.

The protest was led by G. Selva, Central Chennai District Secretary of CPI-M, with cadre holding placards. They were stopped close to the Periyar Statue when they were attempting to proceed towards the Police Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Selva said, “Miscreants have been continuously indulging in slanderous and abusive attacks on women journalists. Though the police have taken action on a few complaints, the action is not commensurate with the gravity of the offences. We wish to point out that the police however swiftly acted on complaints from right-wing forces and and quickly froze portals.”

There are 14 complaints lodged so far on this issue, but there no action has been taken. The protesters demanded that the police take appropriate action on the complaints received from women journalists so far and disclose the action taken. The police should not show any partiality in receiving complaints and in their subsequent action, they said.

K. Kanagaraj, state secretariat member of CPI (M) said, “The police personnel are not servants of any political party. As per the provisions of the Constitution, the police have the power to act independently. If they fail to do so, it is the responsibility of political parties and civil society organisations and the public to make them act independently. Abuse is on public platforms daily. When you (police) do not take any action on the complaint about abuse, should we sing paeans about police? We will not do it. There is no place for this in a democracy.”

“This protest is only our first step. The Commissioner should take action. We met the Director General of Police too, and he promised us that action would be initiated. But there is no action till today so far.. If there is no action, we will continue to protest with other political parties. We demand that the Commissioner of Police to take immediate action against those who indulge in abusive comments against women journalists,” said Mr Kanagaraj.

Police arrested the CPI(M) cadre and detained them in a wedding hall.