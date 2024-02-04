CPI holds seat-sharing talks with the DMK ahead of polls

February 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The State unit of the Communist Party of India on Saturday held seat-sharing talks with DMK leaders at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK party headquarters. Former CPI Legislative Party leader G. Palaniswami; Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan; and party’s State assistant secretary M. Veerapandian participated.

Sources said that besides the two seats that it has now, the party sought one more constituency to contest from. “We have submitted our demands. The final decision will be taken after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin returns from Spain,” the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.