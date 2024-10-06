CPI and CPI(M) leaders booked for staging protest in Egmore

The Egmore police have filed a case against 84 persons, including leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), for organising a protest by blocking a road near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Saturday.

A senior police official said the parties had called for a protest against Samsung, a section of whose employees was protesting for a wage hike and the formation of a union at the stadium on Saturday. More than 80 persons under the leadership of K. Balakrishnan, State president of the CPI(M), and R. Mutharasan, State president of CPI, assembled in front of the stadium and blocked Rukmani Lakshmipathy Salai. The police have registered a case against 84 people under various charges, including illegal assembly.