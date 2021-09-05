CPCL’s hexane output touches 22,500 tonnes

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 01:19 IST

19,700 tonnes achieved in 2019-20

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) refinery at Manali near the city has produced highest quantity of food grade hexane so far in 2020-21. It has produced 22,500 tonnes, surpassing its own previous record of 19,700 tonnes in 2019-20.

CPCL, which has the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of hexane per annum, is a group company of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Hexane is produced from naphtha during the refining process by a two-stage distillation. After it is separated from naphtha, a de-aromatisation is done to remove aromatic compounds.

It is in liquid form and its boiling point is between 63 degree Celsius and 70 degree Celsius.

Around 70% of the hexane that the refinery produces is supplied to manufacturers who use it as a solvent to extract edible oil from seeds, including soya, groundnut and sunflower. The remaining 30% is used by industries involved in manufacturing floral extracts.

It is used as a speciality cleaning agent in printing and textile industries. The demand for hexane is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to 7% till 2024-25, explained company sources.

During the recently held 55th annual general body meeting of CPCL through video conference, S.M. Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil Group Companies, appreciated the company for the highest ever hexane production of 22,500 tonnes. He said that CPCL had expanded its crude basket by processing three new crudes in 2020-21.

“Braving all the challenges, CPCL has performed well even during the difficult period and ensured product supply to people of Tamil Nadu and industries without interruption,” he added.