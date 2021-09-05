Chennai

CPCL’s hexane output touches 22,500 tonnes

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) refinery at Manali near the city has produced highest quantity of food grade hexane so far in 2020-21. It has produced 22,500 tonnes, surpassing its own previous record of 19,700 tonnes in 2019-20.

CPCL, which has the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of hexane per annum, is a group company of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Hexane is produced from naphtha during the refining process by a two-stage distillation. After it is separated from naphtha, a de-aromatisation is done to remove aromatic compounds.

It is in liquid form and its boiling point is between 63 degree Celsius and 70 degree Celsius.

Around 70% of the hexane that the refinery produces is supplied to manufacturers who use it as a solvent to extract edible oil from seeds, including soya.


