CPCL’s hexane output touches 22,500 tonnes

19,700 tonnes achieved in 2019-20

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) refinery at Manali near the city has produced highest quantity of food grade hexane so far in 2020-21. It has produced 22,500 tonnes, surpassing its own previous record of 19,700 tonnes in 2019-20.

CPCL, which has the capacity to produce 25,000 tonnes of hexane per annum, is a group company of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Hexane is produced from naphtha during the refining process by a two-stage distillation. After it is separated from naphtha, a de-aromatisation is done to remove aromatic compounds.

It is in liquid form and its boiling point is between 63 degree Celsius and 70 degree Celsius.

Around 70% of the hexane that the refinery produces is supplied to manufacturers who use it as a solvent to extract edible oil from seeds, including soya.