HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPCL moves jet propellent for defence forces via pipeline

September 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL), Manali, has recently commenced the supply of aviation fuel of Jet Propellant-5 (JP-5) grade for the Indian defence forces through the Chennai–Bengaluru oil pipeline (CBPL).

JP-5 is a high flash point fuel and the CPCL refinery is the only one to manufacture this grade in the country. Till now, the fuel was being sent via coastal tankers.

The CPCL, along with Indian Oil, has developed a standard operating procedure for moving the product through the pipeline. It is being sent to the IOCL terminal at Devanagonthi near Bangalore.

This is being done to reduce the cost of moving the fuel and improve logistics.

Recently, a parcel of this propellant was moved from CPCL, Chennai, to Bengaluru via the CBPL. Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, CPCL, who launched the pipeline transfer operation, said the company was also producing missile fuel for scramjet engines — JP–7 — for DRDO and rocket propulsion fuel, ISROSENE, for ISRO.

“Such initiatives align with the country’s vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he added.

The first batch was handed over to S. Dhanapandian, Executive Director (RS), Southern Region (SR), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in the presence of other officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.