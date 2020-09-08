CPCL gets environmental nod for Nagapattinam refinery

The proposal for setting up a nine million tonnes per annum refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) in Nagapattinam has received approval from the Union Environment Ministry's Expert Appraisal Committee. This has paved the way for establishment of Tamil Nadu's yet another major refinery.
The committee, which met on August 22 through video conferencing, granted the clearance for the project on the premises of an existing refinery at Panangudi village subject to certain conditions including, creation of green belt in 33% of the project land.
On completion, the ₹32,908 crore refinery would, apart from BS stage VI petrol and diesel, produce liquefied petroleum gas, polypropylene, ATF, sulphur and coke. The refinery would directly employ 600 persons and indirectly another 1,000.
The existing one million tonne per annum refinery at Panangudi village will be dismantled while retaining some utilities. It has remained closed since July 2019. The total area requirement for the Cauvery Basin Refinery is around 1,350 acres of which the company has around 650 acres. The remaining land is under acquisition.
Speaking to The Hindu, CPCL Managing Director S. N. Pandey said that the clearance was a positive step in the setting up of the refinery. “This will be the State's yet another major refinery after 50 years. We provide feedstock to at least five or six major industries in Manali in Chennai. We hope to supply to industries in Nagapattinam too. Some industries are already in talks with us,” he said.
