Vellore records 5 new cases

March 26, 2022 19:57 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,295 with 5 new cases reported on Saturday. While a total of 56,117 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 15. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases have been recorded in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. In Tiruvannamalai, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 66,810. Out of these, 66,122 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3.