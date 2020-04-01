COVID-19: When seniors have their ‘guardian angels’

A few days ago, 63-year-old Sunanda, a resident of Officer's Colony in Mogappair, realised that both her bubble-top water cans had gone empty, and she knew what to do.

She telephoned S. Shanmugam and apprised him of the matter. He got the two water cans replaced promptly before rushing to deliver a pack of medicines in another section of the neighbourhood.

Thirty-three-old Shanmugam is not a multi-tasking salesman, with an array of small businesses under his belt.

He is a volunteer who gets groceries, medicine and other essentials for seniors in the neighbourhood. He has in fact been authorised by Officer's Colony Residents Welfare Association to offer this free services to senior citizens to help them tide over the lockdown.

Shanmugam’s phone number has been shared in the Association’s WhatsApp group.

“Many senior residents of Officer's Colony helped me pursue my education for many years. Now, it's time for me to return the favour,” says Shanmugam, a father of two children.

With a diploma in mechanical engineering, Shanmugam is a draftsman by profession. Now working from home, he manages to find some time to help the seniors in the locality in this manner,

Similarly, some young software professionals working at Ambattur IT Park in Thirumullavoyal also pitch in for senior citizens, by getting basic items such as milk, vegetables and groceries for them. "As we go to buy essentials like milk every day, we also ask senior citizens nearby about what they may want. We also take senior citizens to a nearby clinic for routine check-up," says K. Rakesh, a resident of Thirumullavoyal.

Similarly, R. Rajasekar, a 33-year-old school van driver, is a familiar face at Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase-II. Beyond the rush hour when he has to pick and drop students at school, Rajasekar attends to electrical, plumbing and carpentering works that may come his way.

During the shutdown, he does a lot of volunteering work, which includes delivering bubble-top water cans at houses in the neighbourhood; collecting a list of grocery items that are needed by a group of few senior citizen families in the neighbourhood every day and delivering them at their doorstep. "We honour them (volunteer youngsters) during annual meeting of the residents' association as a mark of encouragement to their service,” says V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase-II Residents Welfare Association.

Caption: R. Rajasekar, a school van driver, helps senior citizens of TVS Colony in Mogappair get essential items every day.