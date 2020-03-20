COVID-19: What’s on the plate for patients in isolation in Chennai

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 15:59 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has formulated a special diet plan taking into account the various needs of the patients

At the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where two patients, who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are being treated, and a few others are under observation in isolation wards, a special diet is being provided for patients. Planned by the hospital’s chief dietician, the diet takes into account the various needs of the patients, including their health status and the State/country to which they belong.

RGGGH dean R. Jayanthi said a special diet plan was drawn up, and it was altered as per the needs of individual patients -- their health condition, co-morbidities, and calorie needs. “We also take into account the State or country they are from. For instance, when we had Chinese patients, we provided them noodles. We also have continental cuisine,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

The food is served in eco-friendly and disposable plates and cups, she added. “We have placed dispensers in the isolation wards so that patients can have access to warm water. We are also taking care of our doctors, nurses and staff on duty at the isolation ward. We give them special food along with eggs, juice, soups and vitamin tablets. We are also installing dispensers to provide them with hot beverages such as hot chocolate,” she said.

So here is what the special diet comprises, but is altered to suit the individual needs of patients.

Breakfast: Idli, samba wheat upma, sambar, onion chutney, egg white and milk

Mid-morning: Ginger and lemon with skin in warm water

Lunch: Chapati, mint rice, vegetable poriyal, greens poriyal, rasam and roasted Bengal gram dal

Mid-evening: Dal soup with pepper, and boiled channa

Dinner: Chapati, idli, vegetable korma and onion chutney