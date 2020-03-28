COVID-19: Villivakkam police take stay-at-home message to residents’ doorsteps

Over the last one week, from across India, images of police personnel forcing the “footloose” who stir from home and hit the streets, do an Indian from of sit-up (“thoppukaranam”). Images of police personnel wielding their batons also beamed into living rooms. One of the enduring images is that of a traffic police personnel in Chennai being reduced to hand-folded despair, as he made an impassioned plea to motorists not to venture out unnecessarily.

The sight of the men in uniform does serve as a deterrent, and if this is paired to messages about Coronavirus safety delivered at doorsteps, the impact is likely to more powerful.

The Villivakkam police is adopting this strategy: With public address systems mounted on autorickshaws and patrol jeeps, they head down many streets within their jurisdictional limits, and play a pre-set five-minute stay-at-home audio message. With a mike, an announcer also reinforces the message that only the necessity of buying essential items should bring residents out of their homes. They are said to be covering over 100 streets, which are largely interior streets, and also sections of arterial roads such as CTH Road, New Avadi Road and Konnur High Road. Key intersections such as the Villivakkam junction and Nathamuni theatre traffic spot on CTH Road, Padi flyover and SIDCO Nagar are also being monitored for public gathering.

This exercise is being monitored by Rajesh Babu, inspector, Villivakkam police (Law and Order wing).

The Anna Nagar police district comprises police stations at Aminjikarai, Arumbakkam, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Koyambedu CMBT, Maduravoyal, Nolambur, Rajamangalam, Villivakkam, Kolathur, J.J Nagar and Thirumangalam.

Similar exercise

The Thirumangalam police personnel numbering more than 100 persons including around 60 policemen in the law & order and crime wings of the station, are also carrying out an awareness campaign involving public address systems mounted on autorickshaws.

Wash basins

At Anna Nagar police station, which also has deputy commissioner of police (DCP) office, a row of five wash basins with hand wash disinfectants have been created for complainants visiting the stations to wash their hands before entering the premises. The wash basins are also used by the police personnel at the station regularly.