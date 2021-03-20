COVID-19 vaccination started in residential apartments

Wide reach: The Corporation is planning to cover 50,000 residents per day as part of the vaccination drive.

CHENNAI

20 March 2021 03:13 IST

An inoculation camp will be held at Nehru Stadium today

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched COVID-19 vaccination at residential apartment complexes in the city, said Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

Launching containment activities in areas such as Ayanavaram, he said civic officials had vaccinated four lakh residents in the 15 zones of the Corporation.

“We are planning to cover 50,000 persons every day as part of the vaccination programme,” Mr. Prakash said.

Advertising

Advertising

The civic body has made arrangements for a vaccination camp for 2,000 residents in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, near Ripon Buildings, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are requested to carry official identification cards to participate.

“The number of COVID-19 cases has been high in cities because of population density. Chennai, with over 30,000 residents per sq km registered a rise in cases last year. Many slums were affected because of the density of more than 60,000 per sqkm. We have reduced cases in the past year by operating on many verticals. But the recent rise in cases has stressed the need for vaccination,” he said.

The Corporation has also started vaccination camps at 80 markets. As many as 15,000 persons at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex were inoculated.

“The Corporation has started vaccination camps at 400 locations. We have the capacity to vaccinate 60,000 people per day. But we have reached 30,000 only this week. We will be able to reduce the rate of transmission after vaccinating 25 lakh residents in Chennai after two months. This has happened in countries such as Israel,” Mr. Prakash said.