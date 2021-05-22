COVID-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities launched in TN

Persons with disabilities can register their names through 18004250111 and 9700799993 and they would be informed about the time and place of vaccination, a press release said

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for persons with disabilities in Chennai, and 26 persons were vaccinated at a wedding hall on TTK Road.

A State government press release said arrangements had been made for the benefit of persons with disabilities in the vaccination centres run by the Greater Chennai Corporation so that they need not wait. Persons with disabilities could register their names through 18004250111 and 9700799993 and they would be informed about the time and place of vaccination.

“In the case of persons with disabilities who cannot leave their home, arrangements have been made to vaccinate them at their place. They can register their names through the above numbers. Medical officials and nurses will visit their place to study the situation. They will be vaccinated at their place,” the government said.

The programme was attended by Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian and others.