COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in two more private hospitals in Chennai

Centres are being started in a phased manner, according to Health Secretary

The COVID-19 vaccination programme was kickstarted in two more city-based private hospitals on Wednesday — Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre and Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

Rela Hospital on Wednesday launched the drive with Covishield vaccine. This will cover healthcare workers as well as frontline workers at the hospital. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, taking part in the launch, stressed on the need to follow scientific development.

“Like how Tamil Nadu is always a leading State in disease prevention, and also in COVID-19 prevention, the State should lead in vaccination too,” he told reporters. He added that vaccination centres were being started in private hospitals in a phased manner.

He said vaccination could prevent the second wave of infections and urged people to continue wearing masks, not to be careless in crowded spaces or closed spaces and follow hand hygiene measures.

Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director of the hospital, said they had treated nearly 2,500 patients with COVID-19.

“We are moving to the next step in the prevention of COVID-19 with the launch of the vaccination drive today,” he said.

“Public should put their trust in vaccination and get vaccinated, so that 2021 goes smoothly,” he said, adding that vaccination was important to control the pandemic.

He added that he was administered the Covishield vaccine during the trial period in Chennai two months ago, and he experienced no side effects.

“I have a high level of antibodies and I feel comfortable,” he said.

Ilankumaran, chief executive officer, Rela Hospital, said they would complete the vaccination drive for their 1,100 healthcare workers by next week and were prepared to provide vaccination to other healthcare workers.

A total of 100 persons were vaccinated with Covishield to mark the launch of the drive at the hospital, according to a press release.

The vaccination programme was started at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital. On the first day, 100 healthcare workers were vaccinated. This included heads of departments, senior doctors, nurses, support staff and sanitation workers.

The first vaccine was administered to N.M. Veeraiyan, chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, followed by V. Saveetha, director of the medical college and hospital.

The hospital has so far managed more than 4,000 patients with COVID-19.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Kancheepuram, Palani was present during the launch, according to a press release.

One more centre

Kauvery Hospital has also established a COVID-19 vaccination centre.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan visited the centre on Tuesday.

Senior consultant geriatrician S. Sivakumar got himself vaccinated in his presence.