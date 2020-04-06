COVID-19: Two seniors spearhead relief work in Chromepet and Tambaram

Two senior social activsts — V. Santhanam and K. Subramanian are spearheading a relief operation in Chromepet and Tambaram, and their successful efforts to mobilise resources through their organisations, for a sizeable number of people living under the poverty line, is said to have been recognised by an elected representative.

Members of Chromepet New Colony Residents’ Welfare Society and Peoples’ Awareness Association, Chromepet Chapter, led by V. Santhanam as president and K. Subramanian as secretary, have distributed provisions to more than 170 needy families in Chromepet, Tambaram Sanatorium and Tambaram.

The provisions were distributed on March 30 and 31, and April 01 and 02.

K. Subramanian, a long-time resident of The New Colony, Chromepet, says residents and the members of the Association and the Society donate money towards the purchase of provisions.

“A team of volunteers — Janaki Raman, Pazhani and Shantha among others — identify the needy families for distribution of provisions,” says Subramanian. He adds, “Recognising our social service, Pallavaram constituency MLA E. Karunanidhi, appreciated us (the residents and the members of the Association and the Society) and donated money to serve the needy.”

Food packets distributed

Besides, the volunteers distribute food packets — with variety rice, tomato, mint, and tamarind rice — to daily-wagers and homeless people in the above-mentioned areas. The food is prepared by Meenakshi, a social worker, and a resident of East Tambaram.

Spending her own money to buy the provisions, Meenakshi prepares and distributes the food through a team of volunteers in the city for the needy daily.

As on April 6, the volunteers have distributed around 500 food packets.

For details, call V. Santhanam at 94442 54850 and K. Subramanian at 94424 78365.