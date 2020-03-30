COVID-19: Two Chennai citizens help their local bodies disinfect neighbourhoods

With distress relief funds being raised at the central and state government levels to deal with the exigencies arising out of the Coronavirus outbreak, through appeals to citizens, the urgent need for resources can hardly be mistaken and ignored.

So, any help, of any proportion and at any level is bound to ease the strain on resources at the disposal of government machineries.

Here are examples of two citizens helping the local administration in their areas by bearing the cost of an effort at having their localities disinfected.

Last week, C. Suresh, an environment and social activist and a long-time resident of Tambaram Sanatorium bore the cost of disinfecting certain parts of the locality — Apparao Colony, Kamakshi Colony, Vedantham Colony, Jain Flats, and a section of Grand Southern Trunk Road in Tambaram Sanatorium. The exercise to sanitise the area was carried out through manual disinfectant sprayer machines. These areas fall under Ward 15 of Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat.

Besides, he also distributed soaps and hand sanitizers to residents and the conservancy staff of Ward 15 of Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat.

C. Suresh, says, “Through volunteers, we also spread awareness about the precautionary measures to be taken, through distribution of pamphlets.”

Another contributor

Similarly, last week, P. Appu Venkatesan, a long-time resident of Pammal, worked alongside the workers of Pammal Municipality, bearing the cost of a sanitization exercise in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Pammal Municipality. Bleaching powder was sprayed through manual disinfectant sprayer machines.

Appu distributed soaps, masks, and hand-sanitizers to the residents, and also demonstrated the correct method of washing one’s hands, to members of the public.

“Our health is in our hands” was Appu’s battle-cry.

