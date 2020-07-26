Chennai

COVID-19: TTD Pedda Jeeyar tests positive, admitted in Chennai hospital

He was earlier admitted to Padmavati State COVID-19 hospital at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati and was discharged

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Pedda Jeeyar, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, according to sources.

The Jeeyar had been reportedly unwell for over a week. He was earlier admitted to the Padmavati State COVID-19 hospital at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati and was later discharged. He was advised to be in isolation.

The Hindu earlier reported that TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy had directed the authorities to ensure the best medical care available to the seer, and, if warranted, not to hesitate to rush him to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

