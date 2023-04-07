Covid-19 | T.N. to increase testing; adequate beds, drugs, oxygen supply in the State, says Health Minister

April 07, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the light of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday said that health staff have been instructed to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, and all hospitals have been told to test for COVID-19 with all Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, as per existing testing protocols.

At a meeting with the Union Health Minister, held via video conferencing, on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Mr. Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu has been conducting 100% RT-PCR tests from the beginning. As in other parts of the country, the State is now witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases. To minimise the spread of the virus as well as of other, influenza-like infections at healthcare facilities, all health facilities, including private ones, were instructed to ensure compulsory wearing of masks from April 1, he said.

On the preparedness of the State, he said, “We have reviewed [the situation] and have adequate beds and adequate stocks of testing kits and drugs for the management of COVID-19 cases.” The State has 24,061 oxygen concentrators, 260 pressure swing adsorption plants and medical oxygen storage capacity of 2,067 metric tonnes, the Minister said.

All medical institutions were told to conduct mock drill exercises on April 10 and 11, and Collectors were asked to visit a few hospitals on April 10.

The State continues to do two per cent random sampling for all international travellers at the four international airports in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore, he added. “We process all COVID-19 positive samples for Whole Genome Sequencing at our own State Public Health Laboratory and we also send samples to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, Hyderabad as per the guidelines,” he said.

The Minister added that they would closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and take follow-up action.