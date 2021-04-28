COVID-19 tests for all counting agents

CHENNAI

28 April 2021

Those who test positive will not be let into counting halls

The Chennai district election office will on Wednesday conduct RT-PCR tests on the counting agents of all political parties, ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.

Agents who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed into the counting halls.

According to district election officials, the tests will be conducted at the offices of the returning officers. “The aim is to prevent the infected persons from visiting the three counting centres in Chennai. The political parties have been advised to keep a reserve list in the event of agents testing positive,” says an official.

More exhaust fans

The counting centres at Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University, have been fitted in accordance with the standard operating procedures. The district election office has installed more exhaust fans for copious ventilation. The Greater Chennai Corporation has written to the Tangedco Chairman, urging for uninterrupted power supply on May 2 and 3. The civic body has said the CCTV surveillance of the centres would be affected in case of any disruption in power supply, leading to suspicions among the parties.

The Tangedco has also been asked to appoint officials to ensure uninterrupted supply on these days.

Officials expect the counting to take longer this time because of the increase in the number of candidates as well as polling booths in the Assembly constituencies of Chennai district.

The counting is expected to be completed first for T. Nagar because this constituency has the least number of candidates.

Officials say the number of counting tables will be 14 in each counting hall, but the counting process will take at least 12 hours.

As a result, the process is expected to be completed only at night. The district election office will distribute face masks and gloves to all counting agents.

A meeting is expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss all aspects of the process.