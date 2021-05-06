COVID-19 surge: Take action on war footing, says Villupuram CPI(M) unit

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, party’s district secretary N. Subramanian said the steep rise in positive cases had become a cause for concern.

The Villupuram unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the district administration to take action on a war footing to overcome the unprecedented situation caused by the second wave of COVID-19.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector A. Annadurai, CPI (M) district secretary N. Subramanian said that Villupuram district had recorded about 3,258 cases between April 21 and May 3 while 11 deaths had taken the toll to 127. The steep rise in positive cases had become a cause for concern, he said.

Mr. Subramanian also demanded the administration to ramp up testing in all the Primary Health Centres and intensify the vaccination drive which was under way.

The party called upon the administration to withdraw mandatory home quarantine for positive patients who had mild symptoms.

The risk of transmission was high if the infected person was not isolated in a separate room with toilet facilities. Hence, all positive patients should be admitted in quarantine facilities run by the government.

The CPI (M) also demanded the administration should ensure a minimum of 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and immediate cash transfer as a number of people had lost their jobs during the pandemic.