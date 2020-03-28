COVID-19: Stalin demands all-party meeting through video-conferencing

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hold an all-party meeting, saying that the ruling party alone could not combat the epidemic caused by COVID-19.

In a statement, he said confidence among the public could be built only if the ruling party and the Opposition worked together.

“If there is a problem in holding an all party meeting because of the lockdown, it could be done through video-conferencing to get a clear idea about the situation across the State,” Mr Stalin said.

He said more and more people were affected by the disease and there was a problem in getting essential commodities because of the lockdown. “Misinformation about the disease also caused tension and panic among the people. People are afraid as they are leading a life without regular income,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said social distancing would be effective if efforts were made to dispel the misinformation and allay their fear.