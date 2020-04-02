COVID-19: Small grocery store ‘fights’ Coronavirus with discarded flex boards

Two flex boards with wooden reefers have come in handy for a grocery shopkeeper in Perambur, Chennai to promote social distancing among his customers.

S. Arumugam, owner-and-shopkeeper of Sri Narasimha Stores, a grocery shop of remarkably small dimensions that he runs in a front portion at his house on Loco Works Road, decided on this innovation when a routine police patrol team exhorted him to check overcrowding of buyers at his shop.

He placed the two flex boards, one huge and the other small, in cross-cross fashion in front of his shop thereby making the entrance to the shop so narrow that only one person can shop at a time.

A notice has been put up on one of the boards telling shoppers that only one person can shop at a time.

“It is a non-confrontational way of ensuring social distancing is practised. We can’t keep on asking shoppers to maintain social distance. Many people are likely get petulant, and it can get tiresome for me to keep repeating the instruction,” says Arumugam.

Besides, Loco Works Road is an extremely narrow road, and he had to come up with a solution so striking to ensure people don’t swarm close to the counter.

“As this grocery shop is centrally located, right in the middle of a densely populated residential area, many residents from streets in the neighbourhood can quickly access it, and so it is much-visited. Given this, it is necessary to have something like this,” says K. Sawarathi, a resident of Perambur.

Interestingly, this grocery shop on Loco Works Road is one of very few shops of its kind along the railway lines from Perambur railway station to Perambur Carriage and Loco Works railway stations.

Caption: A view of the small grocery shop on Loco Works Road in Perambur that is now characterised by a novel effort to promote social distancing among shoppers.