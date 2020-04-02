COVID-19: Residents administer compassion street by street

At Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur, the Residents Welfare Association identifies those people who may be at a greater disadvantage than most others on account of the COVID-19 situation, and provide them with the necessary succour. This work is orchestrated by street representatives.

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar has seven streets — LIC Colony, Shriram Nagar, Shanthi Avenue, First, Second and Third Cross Streets' and Dr. S. Radhakrishna Nagar Main Road.

Shanthi Vaidyanathan, secretary, Dr. S. Radhakrishna Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, says, “Periodically, street representatives ask and help senior-citizens buy medicine, provisions and vegetables from nearby shops.”

Street representatives provide buttermilk and tea to the conservancy workers who clean the streets in the locality. Masks are also distributed to them.

Besides, residents of the locality also provide food and water to stray animals.

In coordination with NGOs

Meanwhile, in coordination with volunteers from NGOs across the city, Mahima Poddar of Kindness Foundation and a resident of Nungambakkam, is reaching essential items to needy senior citizens; daily-wagers; and the homeless people and migrant workers staying at the shelter camps created by Greater Chennai Corporation, Provisions, medicine, soaps and hand-sanitisers are amomg what she tries to reach to these people.

Help for the differently-abled

What was started on a small scale to help people in distress during this period, by A. Daniel, a student of Madras Christian College, East Tambaram, a few students from other colleges across the city, and a few of Daniel’s friends in Tambaram seems to have grown into a tall tree of benevolence, Supported by a funding agency app, the team consists of around 450 volunteers, which include working professionals. Operating under the banner, 'Chennai Corona Warriors' , they try to serve various sections of society who find the going tough.

A. Daniel, says, “Through word of mouth among class-mates and friends and information on social media, more volunteers joined to strength our efforts. Apart from helping the needy daily-wagers, we are helping the differently-abled people in co-ordination with Greater Chennai Corporation. Over the three days, we have distributed provisions to 25 differently-abled people. Hearing about our efforts, members of public are coming forward to support our work and more than 70 visually-challenged people have asked us for provisions from Korukkupet and Tondairpet.”