COVID-19: Pet clinics attend to animals over video calls, entertain visits only for emergencies

On April 6, Dr. S. Shankar, a veterinary doctor with a practice in Mogappair, received a call about a calf suffering from a severe case of diarrhoea. When Shankar proceeded to prescribe the medicine, the voice on the other side slipped into pleading helplessness.

“Please doctor, let me bring the calf to your clinic for you to inspect it!”

Shankar gave in to the request.

Despite the shutdown, a handful of veterinary doctors are running their clinics with a skeleton staff, and for a short duration, for the sake of pet lovers in the metro.

With social distancing being the battle-cry against the novel Coronavirus, these vets would first suggest having the consultation over a video call. If a pet lover is insistent and the pet requires closer inspection, some vets accede to a request for a consultation at the clinic.

“Pet lovers are dissuaded from bringing their animals or birds for routine check-ups, vaccinations and minor sickness, at this time. Minor sickesses can be tackled through a prescription over a video call,” says Dr. Shankar.

“Many pharmacies in Chennai ensure veterinary medicine is easily available,” says Dr Chokalingam, a veterinary doctor from Vepery.

Vepery veterinary college open

The Madras Veterinary College Teaching Hospital in Vepery is the only government facility of its kind to attend to pets at its facility, even during the lockdown. So, in the event of a pet being in an emergency situation, vet doctors refer the case to the Government Veterinary College in Vepery.

Caption: S. Shankar at his veterinary hospital in Mogappair.