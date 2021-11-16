COVID-19 patient with 100% lung involvement treated at Chennai hospital

A 35-year-old COVID-19 patient, with 100 % lung involvement, has recovered after treatment by doctors at Kauvery Hospital.

In a release to the media, the hospital said that the patient, a resident of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, had tested positive for COVID-19 and a CT scan showed 100 percent lung involvement.

N. Sridhar, Consultant Intensivist and Head of Critical Care at the hospital, said that the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical state. “We immediately ventilated him in the prone position and performed a tracheostomy early on. He was initially too weak to even turn himself from one side to the other side of the bed. He was gradually weaned off from the ventilator and underwent daily physiotherapy, including taking a few steps while connected to the ventilator, until his activity level improved,” he said.

While the hospital has treated patients with 100% lung involvement earlier, what was remarkable in this case was the speed at which the patient recovered.

Congratulating the doctors and the staff on the successful treatment, Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of the hospital, said that the case highlighted how accessing the right expertise at the right time could save lives.