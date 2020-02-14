COVID-19: patient tests negative, to be discharged

A person under observation at the isolation ward of the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to health officials.

According to a bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Thursday, only this patient was under observation at the isolation ward of the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital. “Another person, admitted to the isolation ward of the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital, did not require to be tested for COVID-19, and was discharged. The patient at the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be discharged on Friday,” Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

With this, 43 nasal, throat swabs and blood samples lifted from travellers have tested negative in the State. No sample is pending for result, officials said.

As on date, 35,723 passengers from China and other affected countries have been screened at airports in the State.