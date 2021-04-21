COVID-19 patient ends life in Kelambakkam

A 50-year-old man, who was under treatment for COVID-19, ended his life within a private hospital’s premises in Kelambakkam, the police said.

Police identified the victim as Ranga, 57, who is a resident of Hasthinapuram, Chrompet. He was admitted in the hospital on April 16 since he had symptoms of COVID-19. He was depressed, since he was not able to meet any family member. He ended his life near the ward where he was undergoing treatment .

Personnel from the Kelambakkam police registered a case and handed over the body to his family after completing the post-mortem examination.

(Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.)