COVID-19: National Restaurant Association of India launches #Riseforrestaurants to support employees

Will you be willing to buy vouchers from your favourite restaurant now, only to redeem them once they open?

#Riseforrestaurants is a campaign started by the National Restaurant Association of India urging people to buy these discount coupons so that the restaurants can start paying their staff, and also that the restaurants business will be in good health.

The loyalty programme was launched recently asking consumers to buy virtual vouchers worth ₹1000 from any member of the NRAI and redeem them for a discount on bills once the restuarants open.

“Buy virtual cash worth ₹1000 at ₹ 750. All you need to do is spend ₹ 250 now to instantly receive ₹250 from your favourite restaurant, and you spend the balance when it reopens,” reads a note on https://r4r.nrai.org/.

The virtual cash can be used within six months of its purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions, says a press release.

With close to six lakh restaurants, the food service sector is hugely hit by the ongoing crisis. While some restaurants have downed their shutters temporarily, many are operating on the basis on deliveries. NRAI members feel such measures are required to help restaurant ride out this crisis.

Some of the restaurants that are already live on R4R programme include Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café and The Sassy Spoon.