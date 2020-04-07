Covid-19: Lockdown relief diary

While the distressing times continue, many residents welfare associations and voluntary groups also continue their goodwill work, digging into their pockets and providing for the needs of those hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Diary entries: April 6

Chromepet: Patel Street Residents’ Welfare Association, Nehru Nagar, Chromepet, distributed essential provisions to around 25 daily-wagers and migrant workers in Kakkalanchavadi.

Besides, the Association also distributed around 100 masks to sanitary workers of Pallavapuram Municipality.

Association secretary V. Govindarajan, can be reached at 96000 89180.

Tambaram Sanatorium: Social activist C. Suresh distributed vegetables, masks and sanitizers to more than 150 residents of Tambaram Sanatorium and Tambaramm and also to the conservancy workers of Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat.

Similarly, BBR Nagar Welfare Association, Chromepet, (which comprises Bashyam Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Raghava Nagar, and Pachaiyappa Nagar) distributed provisions to more than 40 daily-wagers and migrant workers in and around the aforementioned localities.

The association secretary, S. Saravanan, says, “Apart from our residents, the Federation of Civic and Welfare Association of Pallavapuram also contributed to the cause.”

Association secretary S. Saravanan can be reached at 9884581948.

Hasthinapuram: The Lions Club of Madras Hasthinapuram District 324 A6 in association with Chitlapakkam Rising, a dynamic residents’ group centred around Chitlapakkam, has distributed food packets and water-bottles to more than 350 people in Agaramthen, Mappedu, and Kaspapuram villages, near Selaiyur, and in Tambaram Sanatorium.

U. Udaya Kumar, a founding member of Chitlapakkam Rising, says, “A team of 10 volunteers prepare and pack food and another 10 take care of the distribution.”

Moovarasampet: Residents of Sabapathy Nagar, Moovarasampet, gave food packets to daily wagers and destitutes. They have also reached out to the police.

G. P. Babu, secretary, Sabapathy Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, says “While some residents prepared and packed food the others distributed them. Some residents extended financial support,” says G.P. Bapu, secretary, Sabapathy Nagar Residents’ Welfare Assocaition.

Association secretary G. P. Babu can be reached at 77087 30092.

Madipakkam: Members of Madipakkam North East Residents’ Welfare Association (MNERWA) — which includes Sadasivam Nagar, Ram Nagar (South) and and Rajaji Nagar — led by president M. Anbalagan and C. P. R. Ramanujan, joint secretary, recently distributed bread packets, essential provisions and vegetables to Zone 14 of Greater Chennai Corporation.

It may be noted that wokers who are sranded, unable to go to their native districts and States across the nation, are being lodged at temporary shelters run by 15 zones of Greater Chennai Corporation. They are provided food preated at Amma Unavagam canteens.

R.A. Puram: Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association (RAPRA) Trust has donated a sum of Rs.1 lakh each towards Chief Minister and Prime Minister Fund to combat COVID -19.

The amount was deposited through State Bank of India, Raja Annamalaipuram. Founded in the year 2012 by Dr. R. Chandrasekaran, the trust conducts free medical camps, yoga classes for women, and provides scholarships to meritorious students in class 11 .