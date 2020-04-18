COVID-19 lockdown: In the service of dogs and cats in Chennai

Only a few people take the time and effort required to feed the stray dogs during the lockdown period. The number is even smaller when it comes to taking care of injured animals.

However thanks to people like A. Rangathan, a 63-year-old retired policeman and his neighbour S. Yovel, a class VI student, dogs in Moggapair do not go hungry even for a day. “I started feeding dogs when I was posted at the Egmore police station prior to my retirement in 2015. Since then, I have been providing food to around 50 dogs in my locality on a daily basis,” says Mr. Ranganathan, who has put in 30 years of service in the police department.

He purchases ration rice and chicken and starts preparing food every evening. “Around 7.30 p.m., Yovel and I start riding around Mogappair on my motorcycle and feed the dogs. They come rushing when they hear my bike’s thumping sound. If I am not there even for a day, they wait for me,” adds the retired police officer whose wife and son live in the United States.

Most of the stray dogs used to depend on road side eateries for food. “Since they have been closed, the dogs are left in the lurch and many have become sick without anything to eat,” says Yovel. Meanwhile, the school student helps Mr. Ranganathan identify injured dogs. “We rush there immediately and provide first aid. Initially, there was lot of opposition from residents associations of our feeding the dogs. Later, they realised my efforts and started supporting me,” adds Mr. Rangathan.

Apart from dogs, he also feeds cats. “I spend ₹15,000 per month for feeding the animals. It makes me feel very happy when I provide them with food every day,” he explains.