Chennai

COVID-19 lockdown: In the service of dogs and cats in Chennai

A. Ranganathan feeding dogs in his locality

A. Ranganathan feeding dogs in his locality   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A retired police officer and a student of class VI in Mogappair feed around 50 dogs and cats every day

Only a few people take the time and effort required to feed the stray dogs during the lockdown period. The number is even smaller when it comes to taking care of injured animals.

However thanks to people like A. Rangathan, a 63-year-old retired policeman and his neighbour S. Yovel, a class VI student, dogs in Moggapair do not go hungry even for a day. “I started feeding dogs when I was posted at the Egmore police station prior to my retirement in 2015. Since then, I have been providing food to around 50 dogs in my locality on a daily basis,” says Mr. Ranganathan, who has put in 30 years of service in the police department.

He purchases ration rice and chicken and starts preparing food every evening. “Around 7.30 p.m., Yovel and I start riding around Mogappair on my motorcycle and feed the dogs. They come rushing when they hear my bike’s thumping sound. If I am not there even for a day, they wait for me,” adds the retired police officer whose wife and son live in the United States.

Most of the stray dogs used to depend on road side eateries for food. “Since they have been closed, the dogs are left in the lurch and many have become sick without anything to eat,” says Yovel. Meanwhile, the school student helps Mr. Ranganathan identify injured dogs. “We rush there immediately and provide first aid. Initially, there was lot of opposition from residents associations of our feeding the dogs. Later, they realised my efforts and started supporting me,” adds Mr. Rangathan.

Apart from dogs, he also feeds cats. “I spend ₹15,000 per month for feeding the animals. It makes me feel very happy when I provide them with food every day,” he explains.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 2:58:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/covid-19-lockdown-in-the-service-of-dogs-and-cats-in-chennai/article31373753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY