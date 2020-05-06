COVID-19 lockdown: Accidents dipped in Chennai, say traffic police

The Chennai City Traffic Police have said that the fatality rate from accidents has reduced significantly in the city, compared to this period last year.

A press release from the Traffic Police said that their wing is continuously taking various efforts to reduce accidents and fatalities in the city. Various accident preventive measures were taken, and a large number of cases were booked against violators, right from the beginning of this current year.

According to the traffic police, till date, the total number of fatalities has dipped by by 212 this current year, when compared to last year. Last year, 483 fatalities were reported as on May 5, whereas 271 fatalities were reported until May 4 this year.

In view of the traffic restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, there were only 15 fatal accidents reported during the month of April this year. This is a reduction of 100 fatal accidents in April 2020 -- when compared to the 115 fatal accidents reported in April 2019.

Likewise, there is an overall reduction in the total number of accidents reported. The total accident count reduced by 1,161 in this current year when compared to last year. Last year 2,645 accidents were reported until May 5, while 1,484 accidents have been reported so far in the current year.

In order to further reduce the accidents and maintain the decline in accident numbers, all motorists are requested to follow traffic rules and regulations without committing any traffic violations and practice safe driving, the traffic police have appealed to the public.