COVID-19 leaves street vendors in distress

The number of street vendors in Chennai has reduced by 34% during the pandemic, disrupting the sale of essential commodities at affordable rates for residents in many zones.

According to data compiled by Greater Chennai Corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7,965 street vendors, who had been selling essential commodities such as vegetables and fruits, have stopped their business in the past few months.

Officials have tracked 23,154 street vendors, who had identity cards, in the past few weeks for distribution of cash assistance by the State government. At least 7,965 street vendors were not at their vending zones in various parts of the city. The city has earmarked more than 900 vending zones so far.

2,509 have left the city

As many as 2,509 vendors told the officials, who called them, that they were “out of station”. During field verification, the officials found that another 1,849 street vendors had left the city and did not answer phone calls while 2,947 vendors were not reachable on the phone and they were missing in action. As many as 68 street vendors have died.

Officials sent SMS to 15,265 street vendors and 9,586 messages were delivered. As many as 5,629 messages were undelivered.

The largest number of street vendors have left Royapuram zone covering areas such as George Town. As many as 1,290 in Royapuram zone were not traceable and 1,849 were out of station.

More than 1,300 street vendors from Kodambakkam zone have stopped their business in neighbourhoods of the zone.

11,648 give details

According to officials, the Corporation has collected bank account details from 15,189 street vendors for providing cash assistance. A total of 11,648 street vendors gave bank account details to officials during field verification. Just 21 street vendors sent bank account details by email, 3.462 sent on WhatsApp and 58 vendors visited Corporation website for submitting details. At least 592 street vendors did not have bank account for receiving cash assistance from the government.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanath Reddy said civic officials had been directed to help all street vendors open bank accounts to facilitate distribution of cash assistance.

The civic body was talking to banks to help street vendors activate accounts that were found to be deactivated owing to minimum balance norms.

National Association of Street Vendors secretary Mageswaran said many street vendors who had an account in public sector banks had not been able to get money from the government as the banks had not activated the account owing to minimum balance requirements.

“We request the public sector banks to help street vendors get cash assistance in their account. Many accounts have been deactivated by banks because the vendors were unable to meet the revised minimum balance requirements. Public sector banks should not be strict during the pandemic. They should help the poor,” said Mr. Mageswaran added.