COVID-19 lab at airport helps flyers in a hurry

A COVID-19 testing lab has begun functioning at the Chennai airport. The facility became operational a few days ago.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India said the unit had been set up in the arrival hall of the international terminal by a Government of India authorised lab. Passengers could get their COVID-19 results in six to eight hours for ₹1,200 and within two to four hours for ₹2,500.
The lab had been getting about 15-20 departing passengers every day.
“Any passenger who has to fly out of the country needs to have a COVID-19 negative certificate. Some passengers are still unaware of this and when airlines find someone without this certificate, they send the passengers to get tested here,” a staff said. So far, only one passenger, who arrived from Abu Dhabi, was tested. He was asked to get tested and give the results as he had arrived without a certificate.
A few weeks ago, the State government authorities inspected and gave approval for opening the lab. Later, they suggested some changes with regard to the testing kit to be used and allowed the opening of the lab, officials said.
“The passengers can be seated in the waiting area till the results are given. This will be beneficial to symptomatic passengers and for arriving and departing passengers who need to get tested,” an official said.
