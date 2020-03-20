COVID-19: Koyambedu market to be closed on Sunday in view of nation-wide people’s curfew

The Koyambedu wholesale market complex will remain closed on Sunday in view of the nation-wide people’s curfew announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday night, as a measure to combat COVID-19.

About 4,500 shops in the vegetable, fruits and flowers market will be closed between Saturday midnight and Sunday night. The food grains market too, will not function. S.Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association said the market generally received about 800 lorries daily bringing in produce from different parts of the country. They have been informed to refrain from visiting the market on Sunday.

Normally, business hours begin from 1 a.m. in the wholesale market. “We are holding awareness programmes at the market with the Market Management Committee authorities and distributing soaps and masks. We have also sought screening facilities for COVID-19 at the market next week,” he said.

Volunteer activities cancelled

Meanwhile,many city-based organisations working towards restoration of water-bodies have cancelled their activities that involve volunteers to commemorate World Water Day on March 22.

Environmental Foundation of India, an environmental conservation group, has stopped programmes for the past 10 days. Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI, said, “We have stopped eight events, including lake clean-ups in western suburbs to ensure our volunteers’ safety. The World Water Day event planned in 11 locations across the country with about 1,700 registrations has also been cancelled.”

Similarly, Care Earth Trust, a bio-diversity research organisation, has also decided to call off a series of events planned this month in Thazambur. Jayshree Vencatesan, its managing trustee, said “Several programmes such as tree planting and bird and insect watching that also involved schoolchildren were planned. Now, we have called off World Water Day programmes to avoid congregations till April 15.”

Eco Society of India based in Tambaram has also decided to stop volunteering activities till March 31. Darwin Annadurai, its founder, said, some activities like watering saplings in Agaramthen lake were carried out till March 14. The number of volunteers has dropped by 70% in the past few weeks, he said.